Incredibly hot and humid this week

After a blazing hot day, we’re not going to cool down much tonight. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday morning. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, not much rain is expected.

Tuesday will be incredibly hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could get over 115! We will be under an Excessive Heat Warning. It’s very important to stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside. Take breaks in the A/C if you’re able to, and also wear light colored, loose fitted clothing. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

The heat will continue to build throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and possibly over 100! The high humidity will cause the heat index to spike above 115. Wednesday brings the best chance for showers and storms, but it’s not a guarantee. Rain chances will be lower on Thursday and Friday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.