WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Incredibly hot and humid this week

Incredibly hot and humid this week
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a blazing hot day, we’re not going to cool down much tonight. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday morning. While a few showers can’t be ruled out, not much rain is expected.

Tuesday will be incredibly hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could get over 115! We will be under an Excessive Heat Warning. It’s very important to stay hydrated if you’re going to be outside. Take breaks in the A/C if you’re able to, and also wear light colored, loose fitted clothing. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

The heat will continue to build throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and possibly over 100! The high humidity will cause the heat index to spike above 115. Wednesday brings the best chance for showers and storms, but it’s not a guarantee. Rain chances will be lower on Thursday and Friday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Jim Day died on June 24 at the age of 93. Day was the founder of Triplett Day Drug Store in...
Founder of former downtown Gulfport drug store dies
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 wraps up with closing ceremonies
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Oppressive heat building this week
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast