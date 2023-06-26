WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

IMMS rehabs and releases cold-stunned sea turtles into Mississippi Sound

After today's release, the institute will continue following the turtles with satellite trackers.
After today's release, the institute will continue following the turtles with satellite trackers.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, The Institute of Marine Mammal Studies released two rehabilitated sea turtles back into the Mississippi Sound. The release was located in Pass Christian and drew in both local and out of town spectators.

Six years ago we moved here, and we found our first box turtle,” says Elizabeth Noble, participant. “We volunteer for the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue. I admire what they do, and if all we can do is just help a little bit the world would be better.”

The Kemp Ridley turtles were rescued from Massachusetts. IMMS stranding coordinator says the turtles were part of a cold-stunned group they received in December of last year.

Theresa Madrigal, IMMS stranding coordinator: ”They wash in with a lot of secondary infections and pneumonia,” Theresa Madrigal, IMMS stranding coordinator. “They sometimes have frost bite from just being exposed just out into the elements when it’s really cold.”

The Ridley’s are considered the most endangered species of turtle.

“They have a very low population,” Madrigal says. “There were points back several decades ago where they were poached for different reasons, so we just saw a huge decline in them. Sea turtles have to survive quite a few years to reproduce and replenish their populations so that’s why we see a lot of times these species are declining.

After today’s release, the institute will continue following the turtles with satellite trackers.

“That is going to essentially send a signal to a satellite every time they come up to breathe and we’re able to get GPS points of where they’re traveling to,” Madrigal said.

IMMS’ final goal is to retain information on how the turtles are utilizing the environment. They will keep track of the two Kemp Ridley’s for their 2023 Summer data report.

The Institute for Marine Mamma Studies urges anyone who comes across a sick, injured or stranded sea turtles to contact their helpline number at (888-767-3657).

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Jim Day died on June 24 at the age of 93. Day was the founder of Triplett Day Drug Store in...
Founder of former downtown Gulfport drug store dies
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 wraps up with closing ceremonies
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Latest News

Storm-tested leaders talk disaster plans at Miss. Municipal League convention
LIVE: Excessive heat warning in effect tomorrow
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
In May, the 6'4 guard announced he was transferring to Southern Miss.
St. Patrick alum, Oregon St. transfer Nick Krass signs with Southern Miss men’s basketball