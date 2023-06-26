Chourio, Quero named to 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi Shuckers have stood out so far this season, earning themselves a spot on the National League roster during the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, Wash.

The future is bright 🤩



Congrats to Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero, and Jacob Misiorowski on their selection to the All-Star Futures Game!#ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/9muIuu91rC — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 26, 2023

Teenage phenom Jackson Chourio recently joined the 10 home run and stolen base club, the last teenage prospect to accomplish this in the high minors was Ronald Acuna Jr in 2017.

Jeferson Quero is most known for his strong throwing arm and defense with 38% caught stealing rate. The 20-year-old is offense is coming alive with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Since the team’s inaugural season in 2015, there has been at least one representative for the Shuckers in the Futures Game.

The 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.