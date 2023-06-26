WLOX Careers
Chourio, Quero named to 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

The 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT at...
The 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.(Biloxi Shuckers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi Shuckers have stood out so far this season, earning themselves a spot on the National League roster during the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, Wash.

Teenage phenom Jackson Chourio recently joined the 10 home run and stolen base club, the last teenage prospect to accomplish this in the high minors was Ronald Acuna Jr in 2017.

Jeferson Quero is most known for his strong throwing arm and defense with 38% caught stealing rate. The 20-year-old is offense is coming alive with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Since the team’s inaugural season in 2015, there has been at least one representative for the Shuckers in the Futures Game.

The 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

