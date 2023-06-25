WLOX Careers
Scrapin’ the Coast 2023 reaches final day

Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.
Brian Young displays his truck along with awards he's won in the past.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday is the final day of Scrapin’ the Coast, and car enthusiasts did not miss their chance to take one final look at the car show.

The fun took place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum with hundreds of cars participating.

Claudia Hickerson and Brian Young have a passion for car shows. Young told us he usually participates with his dad each year.

“Me and my dad show together,” said Young. “I showed when I was 14 to 15 years old with my first truck. It’s something that we love to do. Nothing better than showing with your dad.”

Observer Michael Taylor could be found glancing at his favorite cars: Japanese vehicles.

“I have seen quite a few Japanese cars that I really come here for because I am in it and have been in it for a couple of years now,” said Taylor. “I love seeing people’s race cars because I like to race. I take huge inspiration from some of the guys here.”

As Scrapin’ the Coast wraps up, Claudia and Brian are looking forward to tying the knot at next year’s event.

“Brian is really good friends with the man who originated Scrapin’ the Coast, Greg Miller. He thought it would only fit that we get married here because we both have a passion for cars,” said Claudia.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

