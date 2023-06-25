WLOX Careers
Moss Point residents requesting portable toilets, conditioning trailers amid tornado cleanup

Intense heat is making the process tiring, and now, some are calling on the city for further...
Intense heat is making the process tiring, and now, some are calling on the city for further support.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point is continuing its effort to clean up debris from Monday’s tornado. Residents and volunteers come together daily to clear the streets and clean out homes.

Intense heat is making the process tiring, and now, some are calling on the city for further support, asking that portable toilets and conditioning trailers be set up in the area while restoration efforts continue.

“Most of these people are seniors, and what we need is a trailer that we can just come in some time and get air conditioning and also use the bathroom,” said Moss Point resident Eula Fountain Fisher. “And some of the workers over here are also people who need to use the bathroom sometimes, and they need a break.”

“We do have the recreation center that’s open downtown,” said Mayor Billy Knight. “Plenty air conditioning is in there, and that’s where a lot of people are coming to get a break to just come in and relax for a minute. We’ve got food down there and refreshments, so if they want to come there . . . but that’s something I’ll have to think about, whether or not we can put porta potties out in the community to use that in the community.”

Mayor Knight is also calling on residents to “be patient, as the tornado dropped on the city unexpectedly.” He also says he knows they are frustrated with their living conditions, but wants them to know he is working hard to rebuild the city.

