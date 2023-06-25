Intense heat and humidity this week

We’re going to be under another Heat Advisory today! High temps will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index could get as high as 110. You’ll need to stay hydrated if you’re going to spend much time outside. There’s a small chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

We’ll be watching for some clusters of showers and storms to our north tonight. If they hold together and move far enough south, we could see a few strong storms with gusty winds and hail late tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by Monday morning.

Depending on how much sun we see on Monday, we could reach the low to mid 90s again in the afternoon. A few more showers and storms will be possible. Intense heat and humidity will build in throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hit or miss storms can’t be ruled out. It will be even hotter by Thursday and Friday! Highs will be in the upper 90s and possibly over 100. The heat index could get as high as 115!

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.