Pass Christian Rotary Club hosts annual ‘Paddle in the Bay’ fundraiser

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian is kicking off the Summer with its annual Paddle the Bay fundraiser.

Several people spent their morning kayaking, paddle boarding, and running a 5k at the event. Rotary Club member Trey Campbell said this is a family-friendly event for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s down here on the foot of the way at Bayou Mallini. It’s just a celebration of the water resources here. People get out in canoes and paddle boards and paddle around. We got buoys marked and a safety boat down the way,” Campbell said.

This event is the only yearly fundraiser the club puts on.

“I think this is our fifth Paddle of the Bay. It used to be a drawdown, but the rotary club will be one hundred years in Pass Christian next May, so a lot of this is feeding into our centennial celebration,” Campbell said.

Founder of Syp Paddle Renters, Arianna Ryker was also raffling off a paddle board to raise money for the club.

“Kayaking is really fun because you actually get to be a part of nature. I can’t tell you how many times you have pelicans swooping right next to you just jumping around. We were even surrounded by dolphins one morning while paddle boarding, it’s a really amazing experience,” Ryker said.

Runner Tristan Jones says this is a fun event for community members to come together.

“It’s amazing. Great people around. It’s a good event and should happen more often,” Jones said.

