WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Pass Christian Rotary Club hosts annual ‘Paddle in the Bay’ fundraiser

Kayakers hit the water at the annual event.
Kayakers hit the water at the annual event.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian is kicking off the Summer with its annual Paddle the Bay fundraiser.

Several people spent their morning kayaking, paddle boarding, and running a 5k at the event. Rotary Club member Trey Campbell said this is a family-friendly event for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s down here on the foot of the way at Bayou Mallini. It’s just a celebration of the water resources here. People get out in canoes and paddle boards and paddle around. We got buoys marked and a safety boat down the way,” Campbell said.

This event is the only yearly fundraiser the club puts on.

“I think this is our fifth Paddle of the Bay. It used to be a drawdown, but the rotary club will be one hundred years in Pass Christian next May, so a lot of this is feeding into our centennial celebration,” Campbell said.

Founder of Syp Paddle Renters, Arianna Ryker was also raffling off a paddle board to raise money for the club.

“Kayaking is really fun because you actually get to be a part of nature. I can’t tell you how many times you have pelicans swooping right next to you just jumping around. We were even surrounded by dolphins one morning while paddle boarding, it’s a really amazing experience,” Ryker said.

Runner Tristan Jones says this is a fun event for community members to come together.

“It’s amazing. Great people around. It’s a good event and should happen more often,” Jones said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
From time out on the water to enjoying some good food and live music, there is a lot happening...
What’s This Weekend: Scrapin the Coast, paddling in the bay
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Teshawna Taylor was crossing Dedeadux Road the night of June 10 when police say 20-year-old...
Family of teen hit-and-run victim speaks out

Latest News

At least three hundred and forty-five buildings were damaged by the tornado and just over...
Moss Point community bands together to restore city in aftermath of tornado
Leslie Rojas joins us live from Pass Christian where the Rotary Club's Paddle in the Bay with a...
LIVE: Paddle in the Bay with a 5k takes off in Pass Christian
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Alexei performing in Italy.
Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition