Pascagoula Sports Complex hosting Cal Ripken state baseball tournament

The tournament features more than 50 teams from around the state.
The tournament features more than 50 teams from around the state.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Some of the baseball stars of tomorrow are on the diamond at the Pascagoula Sports Complex this weekend.

The fields are hosting the Cal Ripken State Baseball tournament this weekend as more than 50 teams from across the state including a number of local teams from all across the coast are competing.

The ages range from 6 to 12.

Officials say the teams are excited to get on the diamond and square off against some unfamiliar competition and the kids themselves are excited to keep playing baseball into the summer.

“It’s a big deal to them,” said President of Pascagoula Youth Baseball Joseph Powell. “A lot of the kids from the coast like playing the kids from Picayune or Meridian, Saucier, and Long Beach. They look at that opportunity to play those teams.”

Tournament officials say they estimate this weekend will bring in around a quarter of a million dollars in total.

The winners of this tournament will go on to play in the Southwest Regional round.

