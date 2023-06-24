Moss Point community bands together to restore city in aftermath of tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been exactly five days since an EF-2 tornado turned the Moss Point community upside down, and while residents could be mourning instead, they’re coming together to restore their beloved river city.

Many were found Saturday afternoon, raking and dumping debris, passing out hot plates, and lending a helping hand to whoever is in need of one.

Long-time time resident Katrina Stallworth Viverette is trying her best to push past the painful experience.

”My whole area over there is just devastated over there,” says Viverette. “And this is where I was raised here, and this is family in this neighborhood here so it has just destroyed our neighborhood, our city.”

Viverette says the neighborhood is blessed despite the damage and even while pointing out the devastation that she and her family faced she still chooses joy.

“We’re just trying to do what we can to help everybody come back together and just reunite everybody,” she continued. " And just do what we can to help everyone, just not one home and our home, but everyone’s home.”

Triumphant attitude echoed across the street where the First Missionary Baptist Church members sang hymns in between their shattered building. The Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula and Moss Point was on the ground serving meals to those impacted just outside of their choir practice.”

“We’ll be out here for the rest of the day until all the food is gone but we’ll be doing multiple things in the upcoming weeks,” said Amy Rowell, Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula & Moss Point Member.

Comeback Coolers provided relief support as well.

" We’ve got a very concentrated effort,” Corey Ripmaster, Comeback Coolers Volunteer. “We’ve brought about twenty-five coolers, a lot of kids coolers and just trying to spread love to these neighbors of ours here in Moss Point, just showing them that the coast is strong and we’re all in these natural disasters together.

One block over, Solomon Temple AME Zion Church hosted its own initiative to help clean up the Moss Point streets.

“Being here physically, it has a different impact as you get to see the different damage that’s around us and all the people that have been affected,” says Andrea Robinson, Solomon Temple AME Zion Church volunteer. “So, it makes you want to come out and offer yourself as a volunteer and help however you can.”

Many volunteers say they will continue to efforts until the job is done. One day, they believe the community will be back, and better than before.

