Hot today. Even hotter next week.

Despite the comfortable start this morning, we’re going to heat up quickly today. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. There is a chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms, but not everyone will get rain. It looks like those just to our west have a better chance for seeing rain.

We’ll be quiet tonight, but we’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday is going to be a little hotter with highs in low to mid 90s. A few more showers and storms can’t be ruled out, but rain isn’t a guarantee.

Get ready for brutal heat throughout the week! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter, and the heat index will likely be over 105. A few more hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We’ll stay in the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday!

