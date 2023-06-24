Gulfport’s Mary Frances Symmes wins girls soccer Gatorade Player of the Year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Another Gulfport Lady Admiral is coming home with the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.

As senior midfielder Mary Frances Symmes was honored with tehe award this year.

This marks the third time a Lady Admiral has won, the other two were Kate Smith in back-to-back years.

22-23 GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR! MARY FRANCES SYMMES! CONGRATULATIONS SYMMES! SO PROUD OF YOU! pic.twitter.com/A4uqdOYvG8 — Gulfport Women's Soccer (@gulfportws) June 23, 2023

Symmes wrapped up her senior season with 22 goals and 17 assists.

She also finished with a 3.88 G.P.A and is signed on to continue her athletic and academic career at NC State.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.