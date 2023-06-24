WLOX Careers
Gulfport’s Mary Frances Symmes wins girls soccer Gatorade Player of the Year

This marks the third time a Lady Admiral has won the award.
This marks the third time a Lady Admiral has won the award.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Another Gulfport Lady Admiral is coming home with the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.

As senior midfielder Mary Frances Symmes was honored with tehe award this year.

This marks the third time a Lady Admiral has won, the other two were Kate Smith in back-to-back years.

Symmes wrapped up her senior season with 22 goals and 17 assists.

She also finished with a 3.88 G.P.A and is signed on to continue her athletic and academic career at NC State.

