What’s This Weekend: Scrapin the Coast, paddling in the bay

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer is officially here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and from 5ks to coast-wide events, there’s so much you can get involved with this weekend. Here are a few events you might want to keep on your radar.

Scrapin the Coast

Scrapin is back on the Coast for its 21st year! Registration and drive-thru judging is Friday and Saturday, and you can catch public show hours Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

See live bands, tons of vendors, participate in a cornhole tournament, and of course... see lots of cool cars and trucks all weekend long.

Find more information at ScrapinTheCoast.com.

Paddle in the Bay with a 5k

Over in Pass Christian on Saturday... Paddle in the Bay with a 5k, hosted by the Rotary Club of Pass Christian.

Head out to Henderson Point Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and paddle in the bayou or across the bay- in kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Or, you can chose to run a 5k along the route! Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m.

This event is the rotary club’s only fundraiser, and it helps support their good works in the local community.

There will also be food, beverages, music and a silent auction- plus paddle trophies for winners.

The suggested minimum donation for participation is $50. Make a donation HERE.

St. Rose Blues and BBQ Festival

The St. Rose Blues and BBQ Festival was set to take place in Bay St. Louis Saturday, but it has been postponed due to weather concerns. Now, it will be held on July 8.

The festival is set to feature delicious southern barbeque, seafood baskets and of course- lots of live blues.

St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church says vendor space is still available. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Lots of other events are happening this weekend, as well, including concerts and adult summer camps. Click each event for more information.

Find even more events on the Gulf Coast Weekend calendar.

