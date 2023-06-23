Waveland man arrested on child sex charges

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Frederick Lee Robinson, 64, is now under arrest and charged with one count of sexual battery on a minor and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

According to a press release sent out by Waveland Police Department, a report was filed by a 15-year-old female and her father saying that she was inappropriately touched by Robinson, a family friend, while at his home in Waveland.

Following a forensic interview and a search warrant being carried out at Robinson’s home, he was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail.

He is currently on 15 years of probation out of Florida for convictions stemming from similar crimes. One special condition of his probation states that he is not to be allowed around anyone under the age of 18 unless supervised or court-approved.

The case is still under investigation and there may be more potential victims.

Those with information are urged to contact Chief Investigator Edward Hursey at the Waveland Police Department, 228-467-3669, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.

