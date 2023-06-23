WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

VIDEO: Suspects attempt to rip ATM from Miller’s Mart in Hammond

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for attempting to rip an ATM from a Hammond business using a chain and a truck.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 22 at “Miller’s Mart,” a convenience store at the intersection of Happywoods Road and Club Deluxe Road. Surveillance footage captured two unidentified individuals driving a white Ford F-150, which backed up to the store’s front window at approximately 1:45 AM. The suspects then shattered the glass and proceeded to attach a chain to the ATM.

After re-entering the truck, Chief Travis says the suspects made several unsuccessful attempts to forcibly remove the ATM from the store. However, they managed to detach the top portion of the machine. Their efforts to remove the bottom half from its base were unsuccessful. The entire incident lasted no longer than two minutes.

Police say the truck used in the burglary is equipped with a headache rack and toolbox, but license plate information is currently unavailable.

Chief Travis is urging anyone who may have information about the identities of the suspects to contact Detective Brent Ridder at 985-902-2036. For those who wish to provide anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa offers an anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
From time out on the water to enjoying some good food and live music, there is a lot happening...
What’s This Weekend: Scrapin the Coast, paddling in the bay
Teshawna Taylor was crossing Dedeadux Road the night of June 10 when police say 20-year-old...
Family of teen hit-and-run victim speaks out
Community members passed out bags of ice to people in need.
Moss Point community members continue to help each other during tornado aftermath

Latest News

Suspects denied bond in connection to murder of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son
Two accused of stealing car from man in French Quarter
Two accused of stealing car from man in French Quarter
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Frederick Lee Robinson, 64
Waveland man arrested on child sex charges
Jeremy Charles Childress, 48
Saucier man convicted for first-degree murder after killing girlfriend