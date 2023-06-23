WLOX Careers
United Cajun Navy sails into Moss Point to provide disaster relief

Officials say they’re expecting four 18-wheelers’ worth of supplies to roll into town by the end of the weekend.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - More help for tornado victims in Moss Point came in the form of a Navy — in this case, members of the United Cajun Navy.

Friday morning, they set up shop at the old Charlotte Hyatt school, just a couple of streets away from where the EF-2 tornado slammed into the town on June 19. They come from all over, from all walks of life and from different subgroups to help storm victims get back on their feet.

“Sometimes, the faster we get organized and set stuff up for people, the better people feel, because they feel some stability, you know. We’re here, this stuff is organized, and we try to give them as much as we can as far as material stuff,” said Jenny Gomes.

This job included feeding volunteers, but also going out into the community with tarps, cleaning supplies and materials to help those in Moss Point begin the tough task of cleaning up.

Officials say they’re expecting four 18-wheelers’ worth of supplies to roll into town by the end of the weekend.

