Suspects denied bond in connection to murder of Ayairia Anderson, unborn son

(JPD/Police)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge denied bond for two men in connection to the murder of a woman and her unborn son on June 23.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Ayairia Anderson, 21, and her unborn son, whom she had already named Jedari Ja’khi Davis, were killed on June 11.

Jshontiez McClendon, 21, and Jmarquiez McClendon, 22, who were both wanted in her death, surrendered to law enforcement on Thursday, June 15.

In response to the judge’s decision, Attorney Kenya Martin, who is representing Jmarquiez, says that criminal defendants are entitled to a reasonable bond unless they are a danger to society or a flight risk.

Jshontiez’s attorney, Warren Martin, says, “There is very little evidence linking these young men to the alleged crimes. There are four affidavits, all of which I believe are self-serving and fail to lay out a motive for the alleged shooting.”

Police say Ayairia was shot in the head and leg on Industrial Drive after attempting to leave Soop’s, a bar and restaurant on Country Club Drive, because of a fight that broke out. Friends of Ayairia say she was caught in the crossfire while she was driving and crashed at an overpass.

According to Martin, the McClendons left the club the same night in separate vehicles and cellphone records reveal that the brothers weren’t on I-220 at the time of the shooting.

Martin also says the McCelendons do not own or possess firearms that match the ballistics of those used in the crime.

