Moss Point tornado victims asked to register with Red Cross

We’re hearing more stories of survival from those who were in the path of Monday’s storm in...
We’re hearing more stories of survival from those who were in the path of Monday’s storm in Moss Point.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who were affected by Monday’s tornado in Moss Point are being asked to register with the American Red Cross.

Residents can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to register.

For those wanting to offer help or volunteer in the city, call 228-990-4222 to see where you are most needed.

There are also multiple donation drop-off sites throughout the area, and other reliable entities collecting monetary donations for those in need. See a full list of those organizations HERE.

