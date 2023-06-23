Moss Point tornado victims asked to register with Red Cross

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who were affected by Monday’s tornado in Moss Point are being asked to register with the American Red Cross.

Residents can call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to register.

For those wanting to offer help or volunteer in the city, call 228-990-4222 to see where you are most needed.

There are also multiple donation drop-off sites throughout the area, and other reliable entities collecting monetary donations for those in need. See a full list of those organizations HERE.

