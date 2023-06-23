WLOX Careers
Moss Point looking for volunteers to help with disaster relief

Moss Point is looking for people who want to help with tornado cleanup.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point is looking for people who want to help with tornado cleanup.

It’s the end of the work week, but for Moss Point residents, it’s not going to be a relaxing weekend. Workers and helpers are needed.

City officials tell us they’ve received enough help from generous meal donations. Now, they need people willing to get their hands dirty to help clean up the city.

If you can help this weekend, remember to bring gloves, rakes, chainsaws or other tools to help.

Volunteer and donations coordinator Paige Roberts said the city is making sure residents’ needs are met.

“We have the feeding needs met. We need labor at this point. People to help pass out individual waters, help in yards and we have those addresses. We are trying to make sure that the needs out there are the ones being met,” Roberts said.

If you’d like to sign up to help, call 228-990-4222 or visit the Moss Point Rec Center near Riverfront Park.

