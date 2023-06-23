Moss Point community members continue to help each other during tornado aftermath

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point community members continue to pick up the pieces after the tornado devastated many homes.

Carl Davidson’s driveway is blocked by fallen trees and debris that came down during the storm.

“You can hear it was just like a train. Then it was a loud cat noise. Then I can hear stuff flying up against the building,” Davidson said.

Davidson was in his shed with his dog when the tornado struck.

“The first thing hitting my phone was tornado is in this area. Before I could react to it, it just turned to dark. I bowed my head down and started praying, ‘Lord, don’t let anyone get hurt in this, and the shed doesn’t blow away on me.’ I could hear this loud wind whopping noise, thinking the shed was going to blow away, but it stayed,” Davidson said.

He was in disbelief to see his shed was untouched. Meanwhile, his neighbors weren’t so lucky.

Across the street, community members continue to help each other in this time of need. Charles Millender was delivering ice from a nearby snowball business to people’s homes.

“That’s the block ice we crush for the snowballs. We can’t do anything with it, we have no power. We can’t make snowballs, so we are giving it away to the community. Whoever needs ice can get a block of ice,” Millender said.

A block of ice means a lot to people who have no refrigerator in this heat.

“It’s important that we have ice to keep the cold food cold and make it through the night till the next day, then try it again the next day because a lot of people in this area isn’t going to have ice in a minute,” Millender said.

It’s been four days since the tornado hit, something no one seemed to think was possible.

“It’s here, now we don’t have to worry about seeing it on TV. It’s here,” Davidson said.

“It’s devastating. It’s something that you can’t picture because it is never going to look the same no more. Never,” Millender said.

