Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin

(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three siblings were sentenced to life in the murder of their 11-year-old cousin in Wilkinson County.

On June 23, a jury found William Jackson, III, and Dominique Weatherspoon guilty of first-degree murder for the death of LaKerriyah Chambers and the aggravated assault of Shelitha Jarvis, who was shot in the leg. Derrick Brown, Jr. pleaded guilty to the same charges on June 20.

A press release says the trio went on a shooting spree in Wilkinson County during the morning hours of June 11.

  • William Jackson, III: sentenced to life in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the murder of Chambers, 20 years for shooting Jarvis, and five years for a firearm enhancement
  • Dominique Weatherspoon: sentenced to life for the murder of Chambers to run concurrently with 20 years for the assault and 10 years for a firearm enhancement.
  • Derrick Brown, Jr.: sentenced to life for the murder of Chambers and 20 years for the aggravated assault to run consecutively.

“It’s a sad day when people sleeping in their beds are awakened by bullets entering their bodies,” said District Attorney Shameca Collins. “I delighted to bring justice to all the people involved, and may LaKerryia Chambers rest in peace.”

