LSU, Florida get ready to battle in MCWS Finals

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU and Florida are the last two teams standing in the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series.

Both head coaches and some of their players fielded questions from sports journalists to preview the big matchup.

The Tigers (52-16) and Gators (53-15) will face each other for Game 1 on Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m.

