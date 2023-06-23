Hundreds of thousands raised to help rebuild Moss Point
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big announcement coming out of Moss Point on Thursday.
More than $200,000 has been collected to help rebuild the River City after Monday’s tornado.
The following businesses donated to the Rebuild Moss Point long-term recovery fund to help make this a reality:
- M&M Bank
- Navigator Credit Union
- The First
- Ingalls Shipbuilding
- Mississippi Power
- Chevron
- Hancock Whitney
- Community Bank
- Singing River Federal Credit Union
- First Federal
- Citizens Bank
- The St. Pé Family
