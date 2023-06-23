WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Hundreds of thousands raised to help rebuild Moss Point

More than $200,000 has been collected to help rebuild the River City after Monday’s tornado.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big announcement coming out of Moss Point on Thursday.

More than $200,000 has been collected to help rebuild the River City after Monday’s tornado.

The following businesses donated to the Rebuild Moss Point long-term recovery fund to help make this a reality:

  • M&M Bank
  • Navigator Credit Union
  • The First
  • Ingalls Shipbuilding
  • Mississippi Power
  • Chevron
  • Hancock Whitney
  • Community Bank
  • Singing River Federal Credit Union
  • First Federal
  • Citizens Bank
  • The St. Pé Family

LIST: Here’s how you can help Moss Point tornado victims right now

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The building was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics,...
Lucedale medical building destroyed in overnight fire
Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department.
VIDEO: Pascagoula police officer caught in Moss Point tornado
Kyle Reese, Gautier shooting suspect
Victim and suspect both injured after exchanging gunfire, Gautier Police say
The church repairs could take anywhere from six months to two years.
Moss Point pastor finds hope after church destroyed on Monday

Latest News

Hot and humid Friday, scattered thunderstorms possible
Gov. Tate Reeves met with state and local leaders Thursday about getting more aid to those...
Gov. Reeves tours Moss Point tornado damage
More than $200,000 has been collected to help rebuild the River City after Monday’s tornado.
Hundreds of thousands raised to help rebuild Moss Point
Local groups show up in support of Moss Point following tornado