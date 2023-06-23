Hundreds of thousands raised to help rebuild Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A big announcement coming out of Moss Point on Thursday.

More than $200,000 has been collected to help rebuild the River City after Monday’s tornado.

The following businesses donated to the Rebuild Moss Point long-term recovery fund to help make this a reality:

M&M Bank

Navigator Credit Union

The First

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Mississippi Power

Chevron

Hancock Whitney

Community Bank

Singing River Federal Credit Union

First Federal

Citizens Bank

The St. Pé Family

