Gulf Shores senior walks many miles weekly to pick up beach trash

GUF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Over the last 17 years, countless tons of trash, thousands of yards of fishing line and even parts of aircraft have been removed from Baldwin County beaches. The truly amazing thing is this was a done by just one man.

It’s something Converse Smith, or Connie, as his friends call him, does nearly every day. He puts on his hat, grabs some trash bags and hits the beach. He walks between four and six miles, his eyes scanning the sand for anything out of the ordinary.

“I don’t look for the birds. I don’t see the birds. I don’t see the dolphins. I scan and that enables me to pick up all of these things because of its color and glint,” Smith said waving his hand across a dining room table filled with fishing gear.

Over 17 years, 82-year-od Converse Smith has picked up thousands of fishing items washed up on Gulf Shores beaches (Hal Scheurich)

The very first thing Smith picked up off the beach was a fishing lure. Over his 17 years of picking up beach trash, Smith has amassed quite a stockpile of fishing items. Thousands of pieces are in his collection…726 lures alone.

“That’s one of the oldest lures that I believe I have found,” Smith held up a small, wooden lure with double spinners on the tail. “I’ve never seen another one even remotely like it.”

He then moved to a box full of pliers, knives and other tools. “Clamps for holding on to the jaws of fish with teeth.”

There were even plastic containers found on the beach filled with tackle. “These are boxes that the fishermen have…either they drank too much and left in on the sand,” Smith laughed.

For Smith, it’s become more than a habit. It’s a pastime, and a rewarding one. He’s amazed at the amounts he picks up from the shores of the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Morgan. He most commonly finds bottle caps, beer cans and cigarette butts.

On a quick walk Thursday, June 22, 2023, his 82nd birthday, he bagged a number of items. His efforts were noticed and appreciated by the beachgoers there.

“I’m so impressed that this guy for all these years has been coming by, cleaning the beach. I’ve never seen a beach this pristine before,” said Texas visitor, Brent Tanner. “I mean, there’s nothing on this beach other than sand and things that are supposed to be here.”

If it’s out of place, chances are it won’t make it past Smith’s eagle eye. Such was the case with a toy truck he found.

“Found myself a gift and I’m going to regift it back to a young boy that I don’t know but he’ be happy to find that in the chair when he comes back out of the house,” Smith said as he paced the toy on a beach chair.

As you might imagine, Smith has found quite an assortment of strange items on the beach over the years.

“Weather instruments the NOAA puts up. They come down someplace. I found three iPhones,” Smith said.

He then pulled out a thick, yellow card and began to read from it.

“The drift card was released in the Gulf of Mexico as part of an experiment to look at current patterns by researchers at Texas A and M University,” Smith read from the 10-year-old find.

Of course, he called in the information and get a “thank you” from the university.

Of all his findings though, the fishing lures take Smith back to his youth and he’ll continue collecting until he no longer can.

