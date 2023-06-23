Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Yesterday brought plenty of heat and eventually some t-storms developed with a few very heavy downpours. Today looks similar to yesterday.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Yesterday brought plenty of heat and eventually some t-storms developed with a few very heavy downpours. Today looks similar to yesterday with little to no change in our pattern. Tomorrow could be more of the same. Then, Sunday into next week may finally bring a pattern shift to our region: our rain chances should decrease and our temperatures should heat up even more by next week as an upper high sets up right on top of us. So plan on high temperatures in the sizzling hot mid to upper 90s by next week. Meanwhile in the tropics, T.S. Bret has entered the Caribbean and T.S. Cindy was moving west in the Atlantic early Friday. This morning’s early forecasts for Bret and Cindy show that both storms may stay below hurricane strength. And neither storm is currently expected to pose a threat to the US mainland for the next five days or more. We’ll continue to monitor the updates in case of any changes.

