WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

VIDEO: Pascagoula police officer caught in Moss Point tornado

Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department.
Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department.(Pascagoula Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One of Pascagoula’s finest was caught in Monday’s tornado in Moss Point.

Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department. Authorities took the opportunity to explain this is why drivers are advised to stay off the roads during severe weather.

The officer was there to block the road to avoid anyone getting hurt and ended up helping those trapped in M&M Bank.

“We are #PascagoulaProud of our Police Personnel who acted so quickly to help out our sister city. We continue to pray for the citizens of Moss Point as they recover from this tragic event,” the post said.

🌪️👀 TORNADO DASH CAM FOOTAGE Officer Selover found himself in the middle of the tornado that struck Moss Point on Monday. This footage is exactly why we caution motorists to stay off the roads during severe weather, if possible. Officer Selover blocked the road to avoid anyone getting hurt and ended up helping those trapped in M&M Bank. We are #PascagoulaProud of our Police Personnel who acted so quickly to help out our sister city. We continue to pray for the citizens of Moss Point as they recover from this tragic event. #PascagoulaPD #PrayForMossPoint

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
At the height of the storm, more than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power in Jackson...
Moss Point’s Main Street to reopen Wednesday morning following tornado debris clearing
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Janaisha Lee, 20, and Janay Ward, 25, allegedly...
Two Gulfport women arrested after Jackson County armed robbery
The investigation led to the arrest of Decorion Myers, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after dead body found in Picayune
National Weather Service officials officially rated Monday’s tornado as an EF-2 with maximum...
Moss Point tornado confirmed as EF-2 by NWS

Latest News

Moss Point football players making an impact on and off the gridiron. The team gathered to...
Moss Point football players help with tornado cleanup
Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said he wants the community of Moss Point to know that trouble...
Moss Point residents left to pick up the pieces after tornado
Union Baptist Church will continue hosting the feeding Thursday and Friday, starting at 11:30...
United Baptist Church holds community feeding for Moss Point residents in tornado’s aftermath
Running June 16-25: "The Coldest Serving" at The Mary C