Thursday’s Forecast

A hot day ahead for sure with temperature reaching a high in the lower 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A hot day ahead for sure with temperature reaching a high in the lower 90s and a heat index between 100 and 105. Yesterday brought a chance for wet weather and many of us stayed dry. Today will bring another chance for wet weather. Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Depression Four in the Atlantic both pose no threat to the Mississippi Coast. Hurricane season peaks in less than three months.

