‘This topped it off:’ Long time Moss Point resident recalls riding out tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just three days after the violent tornado in Moss Point ripped through the community, residents are visiting what is left of their homes.

This EF-2 tornado is one of the strongest to hit the Gulf Coast in over a decade.

One long-time River City resident has lived through countless storms, hurricanes and severe weather events, but this was unlike anything he had ever seen.

“I’ve witnessed Hurricane Katrina, Camile, all those I witnessed. I witnessed all those hurricanes, but this topped it off,” said Ernest Watson.

Debris is the only decoration to greet you at Watson’s residence.

However, even after devastation strikes the Moss Point community, you can find the 95-old-year continuing his everyday routine of speaking to his neighbors on the front porch.

“I had a rocking chair but it’s gone now. I would sit on this porch and wave at the cars to come by. Other than that, now it’s different,” Watson said.

More than 70 years of shattered memories, damaged infrastructure, and soiled furniture is what’s left after an EF-2 tornado whipped across the River City.

The Watson family remembers the hour their lives turned upside down.

“They told us to take shelter. Before we could even get anywhere, that storm had hit. All we could do was try to stay out of the way from stuff falling on the floor.”

“It got so dark. And when it got that dark, I told them take shelter because that tornado is here,” said Dorine Watson-Lynn.

“I’ve got Bibles and books and everything I’ve been accumulating over the years. "

A new chandelier of insulation and moldy wood now hangs over the Sunday dinner table.

“This here is the living room where all my pictures of all my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They always counted on me and everything for support. Whenever a hurricane was coming, they’ll come here. From there, we’d go to the church if it got too rough for children here.”

Watson is also a pillar in the community. He’s president of the Gulf Coast Congress of Christian Education, serving for 25 years. He was the Superintendent of the Baptist church for 42 years.

He’s seen plenty of stories to share for a lifetime, and now he shares a prayer to uplift Jackson County during this time of uncertainty.

“Put your hands in God’s hands. He’s able to deliver. All you want to do is to have the patience to wait on Him. He will work it work,” he said.

