Reports: Deion Sanders to have emergency surgery on his groin

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring football game, an NCAA college football contest, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders will have emergency surgery Friday morning after it was revealed that he has a blood clot in his groin.

Last week, Sanders learned that he may lose his left foot due to ongoing blood circulation issues.

Thursday, Adam “Pacman” Jones, a former All-Pro cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, told Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show that the new Colorado football head coach will have emergency surgery on his groin Friday morning.

NBC Sports also reported the news on Thursday.

Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots in 2021, causing him to miss three games for JSU that season.

“I just want [Sanders] to get healthy, man,” Adam Jones said during the podcast.

“We’re pulling for you, Coach [Prime],” McAfee replied.

