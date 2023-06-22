WLOX Careers
Police: Pastor shoots wife then himself in McComb hotel; both taken to UMMC

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Police say that a pastor shot his wife at a hotel in McComb Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn on Cheyenne Drive off of Interstate 55.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy told 3 On Your Side that the two people who were shot are married to one another.

The victim, Gabrielle Prenell, and her husband - the alleged suspect - Danny Prenell, Jr., were both taken to UMMC. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said that Mr. Prenell shot himself after shooting his wife. Prenell is the pastor of Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville, Louisiana, KALB reports.

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church(KALB)

According to Facebook, Prenell was also a former deputy.

Chief Cloy told WLBT the couple have several children together. The children have since been placed in CPS custody.

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast