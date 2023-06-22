Moss Point residents left to pick up the pieces after tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are partnering with the city of Moss Point, Jackson County, and the state of Mississippi to get the city of Moss Point back on track after an EF-2 tornado left the city in shambles on Monday.

At the Moss Point Recreational Department, Jackson County is holding a supply drive offering free roof tarps, hot meals, and water.

Claude Adams is one of the Moss Point residents who went to the Rec Center to get supplies. His home was ripped apart during the tornado.

“It’s just kind of an act of God that we’re here today,” Adams said.

He said he and his stepson were asleep when his wife woke them up urging them to get to safety.

“By the time she got him up and then got me up, that’s when everything started hitting, you know started to go all around us,” he said. “In just seconds it was over with, but it was the most traumatic thing that I have experienced in life.”

Bruce Hunter said he and his brother were trapped when the roof of his apartment was ripped away.

“The response time was so slow, it was hard for us to get out, but we thank God that we made it out with minor injuries,” Hunter said.

The Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and New Life Disaster Relief heard the call and came out to provide residents with food and water.

Ken Wetzel of New Life Disaster Relief said he’s also assisting in the rebuilding effort.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Wetzel said. “You know prayerfully with a little bit of time they can get their lives back to some order some semblance of order.”

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said he hears residents’ cries for help. He said he wants the community of Moss Point to know that trouble doesn’t last always, and that help is on the way.

“We’re going to come back bigger and better, and Moss Point’s people are like that. We’re strong, we’re resilient,” Knight said. “Everybody’s out helping each other. We’re all in this together. You’re not in it by yourself so we’re going to help each other and get back on our feet. We’re going to do it together.”

Adams said he may have lost his home, but his faith in the future has yet to leave him.

“God’s got something better for us, he said. “We’ll get another home and vehicles and all that, that’s material things. But life, that’s the most precious thing so I’m grateful.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.