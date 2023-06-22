Local groups show up in support of Moss Point following tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As a testament to the power of community support on the Coast, multiple volunteer groups showed up to help in Moss Point Thursday following a destructive tornado on Monday.

The Krewe of Neptune’s Trident Foundation grilled 400 hotdogs and hamburgers outside the fire department to provide a break and a bite to first responders.

“We’re just providing the first responders and the citizens that are out here working and trying to give them just a good, hot meal and kind of give them a break from all the chaos that happened from Monday night,” Donnie Handler with the Trident Foundation said.

Jackson County Emergency Management, along with MEMA and other agencies, is running a command post for the city’s response inside the fire station.

“To have local organizations come in to support our efforts and support the first responders, that’s very much appreciative,” Jackson County’s Earl Etheridge said.

With crews on the ground, MEMA executive director Stephen McCraney said their first initial assessment of the area should be complete by noon Friday.

To qualify for a federal declaration and funding in this event, MEMA will next have its assessment validated by FEMA.

“To have these local groups that are from here to come out and cook for the first responders, for those guys and gals that are working 12, 15 hours a day, it means a lot to the responders,” McCraney said. “That’s what’s going to get us to the long-term recovery. That’s what will get us through it, is a community coming together.”

Just down the street outside City Hall, volunteers were out in full force for the residents.

Collective Church partnered with Convoy of Hope and Mercy Chefs to distribute a tractor-trailer load of supplies to people driving through.

“There’s different needs that everyone has because of the nature of this tornado that came through,” pastor Eric Camp said. “So, we’re just trying to meet the needs right where they are, whatever they are.”

Camp said they saw about 400 vehicles pass through for pick-up in three hours.

Residents Latisha Hollins and Sullivan Hale said crews were still working to restore power to their home around midday.

“People out here today, that’s what keeps America going in the time of need,” Hale said. “So, I’m very thankful for anything that I can get because I lost a lot of stuff, the little bit that I did have, and kind of struggling.”

About 50 to 100 people showed up to volunteer throughout the day.

