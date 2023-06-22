WLOX Careers
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Bayside Park community

The sheriff’s office tells us it happened on Hancock Drive in the Bayside Park Community.
The sheriff's office tells us it happened on Hancock Drive in the Bayside Park Community.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday morning drive-by shooting.

Bayside Fire Department says the shooting happened around 11:15. The sheriff’s office tells us it happened on Hancock Drive in the Bayside Park community.

According to a Facebook post by Bayside FD, Fire Chief Tony Johnston arrived on scene and assisted AMR with a male victim that was shot twice in the back.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. We’re told he’s at a hospital in Louisiana.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting. Information is limited at this time.

