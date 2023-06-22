Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Bayside Park community

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday morning drive-by shooting.

Bayside Fire Department says the shooting happened around 11:15. The sheriff’s office tells us it happened on Hancock Drive in the Bayside Park community.

According to a Facebook post by Bayside FD, Fire Chief Tony Johnston arrived on scene and assisted AMR with a male victim that was shot twice in the back.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. We’re told he’s at a hospital in Louisiana.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting. Information is limited at this time.

