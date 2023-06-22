WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves tours Moss Point tornado damage

Gov. Tate Reeves met with state and local leaders Thursday about getting more aid to those impacted by the Jun. 19 tornado in Moss Point.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -“The key phase we’re in right now is assessments.”

Gov. Tate Reeves met with state and local leaders Thursday about getting more aid to those impacted by the Jun. 19 tornado in Moss Point, and he got a first-hand look at the damage.

“It gives you a range of emotions,” Reeves said. “The first emotion is certainly heartbreak for those individuals and the six individuals who had to go to the hospital. By the same token, it gives you an emotion of inspiration.”

His first stop was at the fire station on Belleview Avenue to talk with EMA directors, first responders and others about where things stand after the EF-2 tornado blew through the area.

“We’ll play the hand that we’ve been dealt. It’s a challenge, but we’ve got a lot of talented people here,” Reeves added. “Determining how much damage is there from a financial standpoint. That will guide us in asking the federal government how much we can ask for with support.”

Jackson County EMA staff members and others are continuing those damage assessments.

“Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge, the fire department officials, and everyone involved doing those assessments is key. We’re on pace to have this done by about 12 Noon Friday,” said Stephen McCraney, executive director of MEMA. “We also have that self-reporting tool for the people of Jackson County on our MEMA app. You can self-report if you haven’t seen any of us out there. We want to make sure we capture everything.”

Reeves also toured the disaster area in Moss Point and visited with residents and volunteers at the Disaster Recovery Center.

