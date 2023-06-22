WLOX Careers
Friends, family gather to remember motorcyclist who died in weekend crash

Hunter also worked at Chevron and his family is thankful for all the support from his fellow workers.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A local motorcycle rider was laid to rest in Jackson County. Friends and family of Hunter Guy, the 24-year-old killed in a crash on Sunday, gathered at Heritage Funeral Home.

“We might be rough and gruff on the outside, but we have a heart of gold. The biker community will come together for you like no one else will,” said Hunter’s father Craig Guy.

“He just got into all the bikes and stuff. He was working so hard and he said if I get a day off, I’m not going fishing, I’m going riding,” said Fisher Guy, Hunter’s younger brother. “He was the life of the party wherever he went. Just being out on the water with him, riding with him, wherever we went we had a good time.”

Before the service, a group of local bikers joined together at the corner of highways 90 and 57, just a half mile from the site of the deadly crash. They rode from Ocean Springs to the funeral home in solidarity with their fellow biker.

“We’re a big family. No matter if you ride sport bikes or cruisers, we’re a big family and we’re there for each other,” said Biloxi biker Jessie Malone.

Although not all bikers knew each other, they all shared the same message: look twice when behind the wheel.

“It’s gotta change,” Malone said. “People have to be more aware of their surroundings. Hang up the phones, turn down the radio, just do anything to make sure we get home to our families.”

“Please watch out for us. We don’t want you to do something that you have to live with for the rest of your life. That’s nothing anyone wants hanging over their head,” said Vancleave biker Randy Knight.

