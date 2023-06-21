Wednesday’s Forecast

For this first day of summer, we’ll have plenty of heat. Our high temperatures will reach the hot lower 90s by this afternoon. And the heat index may climb up to 105 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may possibly develop. We’re expecting today’s highest rain chances to be during the afternoon hours. But, a few t-storms can’t be ruled out as early as this morning. The ground is pretty soaked from recent rain. So, any downpours today could lead to an isolated flooding concern.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.