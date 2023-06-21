United Baptist Church holds community feeding for Moss Point residents in tornado’s aftermath

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point is in need of support more than ever following Monday’s tornado. Union Baptist Church has responded to the community’s outcry and aims to make a difference one meal at a time.

In the aftermath, thousands of people are still in urgent need of power, water and food. As the demand increased, Union Baptist Church hosted a community feeding open to the public.

“I mean it’s just our obligation as a Christian because our mission statement at our church says we go to spread the gospel and the love of God to humanity through service,” said Karen Fountain, Union Baptist Church Sunday school teacher. ”This is what we do.”

Nearly 20 church volunteers distributed free hot plates all afternoon to anyone who stopped by, and the ones who did expressed nothing but gratitude.

“I love it,” said Dorine Lynn, Moss Point resident. “I think it’s really nice for everyone to come together and help each other during a time of need.”

Another resident finds the unity inspiring.

“I think this is a wonderful thing to show that we can come together as a people and do things that’s right,” said Moss Point resident Leroy Herd. “And, I really appreciate people having a caring heart and wanting to.”

The Union Baptist pastor believes the most important thing his congregation can do is outreach.

“We cut our teeth on Katrina, and we learned then that during disaster people are in need and this is a part of our mission so we had to be out here because people pay us forward in Katrina so we’re just paying back the community from what people did for us in Katrina,” said Larry G. Hawkins, pastor at Union Baptist Church.

Union Baptist Church will continue hosting the feeding Thursday and Friday, starting at 11:30 a.m. each day.

