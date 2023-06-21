WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall was issued by Frito-Lay for a type of Tostitos dip that might contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The food company said the front of the 15 oz. jars containing Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips are correctly labeled as “Tostitos Avocado Salsa,” but the back of the jar is mislabeled with the nutritional information of another product and the allergen milk is not declared on that label.

The recalled dip has a barcode ending in 05597 and an expiration date of Nov. 2 or Nov. 3, 2023 on the jar’s upper rim.

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional information that could cause allergic reactions in some consumers.(Frito-Lay)

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they eat the dip, the company said.

The recalled Tostitos dip was distributed nationwide at retail stores and online. Customers would have been able to buy these Tostito dips as early as April 5 of this year.

No allergic reactions to the product have yet been reported, but anyone who may be allergic should not consume the dip and get rid of it immediately.

Frito-Lay said none of its other products have been recalled.

Anyone who may have bought the recalled Tostitos dip is asked to call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
At the height of the storm, more than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power in Jackson...
Moss Point’s Main Street to reopen Wednesday morning following tornado debris clearing
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Janaisha Lee, 20, and Janay Ward, 25, allegedly...
Two Gulfport women arrested after Jackson County armed robbery
The investigation led to the arrest of Decorion Myers, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after dead body found in Picayune
National Weather Service officials officially rated Monday’s tornado as an EF-2 with maximum...
Moss Point tornado confirmed as EF-2 by NWS

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the...
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
Arizona authorities say Adrian Aguila, 20, has been booked on one count of first-degree murder.
Man believed 18-year-old girlfriend was cheating on him before killing her, investigators say
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT",...
VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the stamp unveiling ceremony in...
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol