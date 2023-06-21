WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Southern Miss’ All-American pitcher named Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner

Southern Miss’ All-American pitcher named Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner
Southern Miss’ All-American pitcher named Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss All-American pitcher Tanner Hall adds another individual award to his illustrious trophy case as a Golden Eagle.

Wednesday, Hall was announced as the 2023 recipient of the ABCA/Rawlings Division I Gold Glove Award, an award given to the top defensive players at each position in each division of collegiate baseball.

Hall enjoyed his best season in Hattiesburg, recording career highs in ERA, wins, games started, innings pitched, complete games, and opposing batting average.

The All-American tallied a 12-4 record in 18 starts on the mound over 112.1 innings pitched, allowing just 2.48 earned runs a game and holding opposing batters to a batting average of .207.

In his Southern Miss career, Hall was named the 2022 Ferris Trophy winner, 2022 Conference USA first-team pitcher, 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, the 2023 Sun Belt first-team pitcher, and became the first-ever Golden Eagle to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons.

He also won the 2022 C-USA Regular Season title and the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament as a starting pitcher and member of Southern Miss baseball.

Hall is expected to be an early-round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
At the height of the storm, more than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power in Jackson...
Moss Point’s Main Street to reopen Wednesday morning following tornado debris clearing
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Janaisha Lee, 20, and Janay Ward, 25, allegedly...
Two Gulfport women arrested after Jackson County armed robbery
The investigation led to the arrest of Decorion Myers, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after dead body found in Picayune
National Weather Service officials officially rated Monday’s tornado as an EF-2 with maximum...
Moss Point tornado confirmed as EF-2 by NWS

Latest News

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo talks to the pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (30) during the second inning of...
Ackenhausen brilliant in first start as Tigers shutout Vols to avoid elimination
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Four-star QB flips commitment from the Florida Gators to Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Scott Berry, Southern Miss baseball
Scott Berry reflects on Southern Miss coaching career