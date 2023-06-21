Southern Miss’ All-American pitcher named Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss All-American pitcher Tanner Hall adds another individual award to his illustrious trophy case as a Golden Eagle.
Wednesday, Hall was announced as the 2023 recipient of the ABCA/Rawlings Division I Gold Glove Award, an award given to the top defensive players at each position in each division of collegiate baseball.
.@SouthernMissBSB's All-American Pitcher Tanner Hall has been named the Rawlings Golden Glove Award winner for the 2023 season! #SMTTT 🟡⚫️🦅— Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) June 21, 2023
The award is given to the top defensive player in each position (in this case, pitcher) in D1 baseball!
Hall enjoyed his best season in Hattiesburg, recording career highs in ERA, wins, games started, innings pitched, complete games, and opposing batting average.
The All-American tallied a 12-4 record in 18 starts on the mound over 112.1 innings pitched, allowing just 2.48 earned runs a game and holding opposing batters to a batting average of .207.
In his Southern Miss career, Hall was named the 2022 Ferris Trophy winner, 2022 Conference USA first-team pitcher, 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, the 2023 Sun Belt first-team pitcher, and became the first-ever Golden Eagle to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons.
He also won the 2022 C-USA Regular Season title and the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament as a starting pitcher and member of Southern Miss baseball.
Hall is expected to be an early-round pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.
