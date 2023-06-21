WLOX Careers
Relief group arrives in Moss Point to help with tornado aftermath

As Moss Point families struggle to rebuild in the wake of Monday's tornado, people across the community are stepping up to help.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Moss Point families struggle to rebuild in the wake of Monday’s tornado, people across the community are stepping up to help.

Like dozens of coastal residents, Bobby Wesley survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hoped to never face another disaster, but Monday afternoon’s powerful tornado turned his world upside down once again.

”I was in the bedroom and I heard the first thump and I got up and saw trees poppin’. And later my wife waked up. She didn’t realize how much damage but we took a direct hit, and as you can see all the trees and all my shed on the back side of the house,” Wesley said.

Now many are left with the daunting task of cleaning up and rebuilding the lives they once knew.

“We have debris to be hauled; we’re boarding up windows on houses,” said Ken Wetzel, founder and volunteer director of New Life Disaster and Relief. “We’re helping people sort through items they want to save.”

Wetzel’s group arrived less than 24 hours after the tornado ripped through Moss Point to help with the first steps to recovery.

”We’re well-versed in both tornadoes and flooding. However, it’s so limited as far as what we can get to. I just got off the phone with the city of Moss Point; they have so many residents that need help,” he said.

Wesley is thankful for the help of Wetzel and others as he tries to process what’s next.

”We moved down here 20 years ago because of the cold, but I’m leaning towards changing my zip code,” he said.

If you’re interested in signing up to volunteer you can reach out to the organization’s website HERE.

