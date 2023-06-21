WLOX Careers
Moss Point's Main Street to reopen Wednesday morning following tornado debris clearing

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s Main Street (Mississippi Highway 613) is set to reopen Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. following a prolonged closure due to tornado debris.

A tornado ripped through the town Monday afternoon, leaving six people injured and damaging more than 100 buildings.

Officials ask those who are headed to the Main Street area to be careful because debris is still present. Crews are still working to pick up in the area.

Mississippi Highway 613 (Main Street) was blocked between Dutch Bayou Road and Bellview Avenue since Monday afternoon.

Northbound traffic was detoured at Martin Luther King Boulevard, while southbound traffic was detoured at McInnis Avenue. All commercial vehicles on I-10 were made to use Exit 69/Highway 63.

Officials say all power that can be restored in the City of Moss Point has now been restored. This follows tireless efforts beginning Monday night by power crews in the area.

At the height of the storm, more than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power in Jackson County. By Tuesday afternoon that number was down to fewer than 600.

The storm forced some residents into a temporary shelter Monday night at Pelican Landing.

Jackson County officials say the shelter was moved to the Recreation Center at 4400 Denny Street, directly in front of City Hall.

We’re also told officials are working with C Spire to set up a phone bank where people can call in and tell officials what they need. Crews are currently working to respond to those with immediate needs.

The operations center for response crews is at Central Fire Station on Bellview Avenue.

Officials are advising residents to avoid areas where debris is blocking roadways in Jackson County following Monday afternoon’s harsh tornado.

