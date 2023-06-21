WLOX Careers
Moss Point businesses feeding displaced tornado victims

Families impacted by the tornado loaded up to hold them over until electricity is restored.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -” We still got have no lights. We haven’t had lights since 4 p.m. yesterday.”

Hundreds of Moss Point residents wondering where their next hot meal is coming from after losing power.

Pamela Smith and dozens of others sought refuge at Dem Dam Burgers.

Chef and Owner Sherman Kyse said the restaurant collected supplies to provide 150 chicken, potato and vegetable plates to hungry stomachs.

“Last night, we’d seen what happened in Moss Point, my hometown. Me and my wife came together and decided to offer some dinners today for the city of Moss Point. We got a lot of donations in today so we were able to give snacks, drinks, juices, hand sanitizer, and more,” Kyse said.

Families impacted by the tornado loaded up to hold them over until electricity is restored.

“I thank y’all for feeding me and I appreciate them,” said resident Pamela Smith.

Restaurant owners said they’ll continue to help and rebuild the River City community.

“I can’t remember a tornado hitting the city of Moss Point since I’ve been here. I see our landmarks destroyed really puts a damper in your spirit but that’s why we’re inclined to do something to help,” Kyse said.

LIST: Here’s how you can help Moss Point tornado victims right now

