Lucedale medical building destroyed in overnight fire

The building was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics, Hospice of Light and other departments of George Regional Health.(George County Emergency Management)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A medical building in Lucedale was severely damaged in an overnight fire.

George County Emergency Management says their communications center received a report of smoke coming from a structure around 10:04 p.m. Tuesday. That structure was located at 57 Dewey Street, owned by George Regional Health System. It was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics, Hospice of Light and other departments of George Regional Health.

George County Emergency Management says their communications center received a report of smoke coming from a structure around 10:04 p.m. Tuesday.(George County Emergency Management)

Lucedale Fire responded and was on scene by about 10:08 p.m. Upon initial assessment, the fire was found to be in the attic area of the structure.

Throughout the night and into the early morning, Lucedale Fire and George County Volunteer Fire Departments fought the blaze.

The scene was cleared at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, but Lucedale Fire was still on scene Wednesday afternoon monitoring hotspots in the remains of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

“I want to thank the brave firefighters that worked diligently throughout the evening and early morning as the blaze progressed,” Fire Coordinator Brian Henderson said. “Most of these volunteers fought fire and hauled water all night and early morning and got up to go to work. Your efforts are appreciated.”

Units responding to the blaze were Lucedale Fire, Rocky Creek VFD, Basin VFD, Central VFD, Twin Creek VFD, Shipman VFD, Ward VFD, Movella VFD, and Agricola VFD.

George Regional CEO Greg Havard wants to thank the firefighters for their time and efforts as they battled the fire. Havard reports George Regional Community Surgery Center patients will be seen at a temporary suite located at 838 Mill Street next to the Wellness Center on June 22. Stonnington Orthopedics will temporarily see patients in the George Regional Hospital beginning June 22.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

