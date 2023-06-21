LIST: Where to watch 4th of July fireworks on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities across the Coast are gearing up for 4th of July festivities, with events leading up to and on the special day.

Here are some of the best locations for watching fireworks.

Friday, June 30

Ocean Springs: Front Beach, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Diamondhead: South Diamondhead at Harbor Circle, 5:30-10 p.m.

Long Beach: 4th of July Jubilee Noon: Festival on the Town Green 1 p.m.: Parade on Jeff Davis Avenue 6 p.m.: Live music on the Town Green 8 p.m.: Fireworks



Monday, July 3

Wiggins: Flint Creek Independence Day Celebration (1216 Parkway Drive), 9 p.m. $10 per car



Tuesday, July 4

Biloxi: Biloxi Beach, 9 p.m. Best viewing: Between the Lighthouse to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Fireworks-Free Zone (individuals cannot shoot their own fireworks): From the Small Craft Harbor to Oak Street

Gulfport: Jones Park, 8:45 p.m. Best viewing: Near Jones Park Fireworks-Free Zone (individuals cannot shoot their own fireworks): South of Highway 90 from 15th Street to 25th Avenue

Pascagoula: Pascagoula Beach Park, 8:45 p.m. Best viewing: Anywhere along Beach Boulevard Boaters: 550′ Safety Zone around the barge Parking: Beach Boulevard east of Beach Park Listen Along: Patriotic music in sync with fireworks on Magic 93.7



If you are going to set off your own fireworks, officials recommend the following tips:

Make sure it is legal to set them off in your area.

Light only one firework at a time.

Keep them away from any body parts and from other people.

Do not try to re-light a faulty firework.

Keep water handy to put out any flames.

Don’t ever handle fireworks while impaired.

Always monitor your children, and never let them handle fireworks.

If you do happen to get a serious burn, seek medical attention immediately.

If you know of any other firework or 4th of July events happening on the Coast, please send an email to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.