Gulfport, Biloxi looking at ways to decrease medical response times

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Changes to emergency medical response could be on the horizon for Biloxi and Gulfport.

Are ambulances taking too long to respond?

That’s one of the questions that Gulfport city leaders are asking as they adopt a resolution that creates a new emergency medical service district.

“We’re anticipating going out for a request from a number of ambulance services to see how best they can serve our citizens because that’s what it comes down to,” Mayor Billy Hewes said. “Are our citizens being served, are the response times there? It’s all about saving lives and making sure people are tended to from an ambulance service standpoint.”

Right now, there’s only one emergency medical service district in Harrison County.

American Medical Response, or AMR, holds the contract and serves the entire county.

Last week, Biloxi City Council passed a similar resolution creating a new EMS district.

“There will be three of these particular districts. With those we will negotiate and we will do our own bid process. It may be that one vendor gets all three contracts, but it may be that everyone does it on our own. The key is making sure our citizens are getting the best ambulance service available,” Hewes said.

Harrison County’s contract requires AMR to be on the scene within ten minutes inside city limits.

According to data obtained by WLOX News, in 2022, AMR wasn’t meeting that requirement in Biloxi and Gulfport for most of the year.

Hewes said on most calls, city firefighters beat AMR to the scene.

“Our team usually get to calls before an ambulance does, before anybody else, stabilizing victims, making sure they’re either tended to if they’re injured, and then the ambulance are the ones that does the transport if it’s needed to a medical facility or hospital. Our front lines guys, our first responders, do a remarkable job day in and day out,” Hewes said.

Biloxi Fire Chief Nick Geiser agrees a change-up is needed.

“It’s almost like we’ve been turned on our heads. We don’t fight as many fires per se because building codes, fire codes have greatly expanded and increased on the safety factor, but what we’ve doing is expanded into the EMS side of things,” Geiser said.

In fact, Geiser said medical calls now make up 80% of the fire department’s response.

“Whereas five years ago we had two or three EMTs on the department, we’ve got 10 to 12 now,” he said.

AMR’s contract with Harrison County ends in January 2023.

After that, Biloxi and Gulfport will decide whether to stick with AMR, or explore other options for medical response.

“The key is making sure our citizens are getting the best ambulance service available,” Hewes said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.