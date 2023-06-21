Downtown Moss Point businesses rebound after Monday’s Storm

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Time to crank up relief and recovery in Moss Point after Monday’s tornado.

Shannon Jackson works at Main Street Automotive and Repair, which took a direct hit from the storm. He said when things got dicey, he took cover.

“By the time I looked to the right, I could hear it coming, so I locked the front door. By the time I got it locked, it sucked the front windows out. That’s when I ran to the bathroom. I don’t usually get scared, but this was scary,” Jackson said.

We’re told this building is 50 years old. On the front, there’s cosmetic damage, but in the back, the facility is trashed.

“The back half of the building is made out of wood. That’s the part that really gave way, but the front held up pretty well,” Jackson added.

Down the street at the M&M Bank building, they’re already cleaning up the mess as heavy equipment clears out debris. Eight people rode out the storm in this facility Monday.

At the Moss Point Community Center, the relief/recovery setup begins.

“All of the various people who need help and who want to help will start increasing as the days go by,” said Paige Roberts with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The hope is that this will get the ball rolling for more relief and aid to come in for those affected by Monday’s tornado.

The number to call for tornado relief and recovery information is 228-990-4222.

