Dish network worker rides out Moss Point tornado stuck in truck

The WLOX drone shows the devastating tornado damage along Main Street at M&M Bank, First...
The WLOX drone shows the devastating tornado damage along Main Street at M&M Bank, First Missionary Baptist Church, and all the destroyed homes nearby.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the storms tore through South Mississippi Monday, one man was in his truck when the tornado ripped through downtown Moss Point.

Antonio Ramos was able to record on his phone all while trees and the roof of a home swept across his truck.

Ramos was parked just down the road from First Missionary Baptist Church now left a broken shell of what it used to be.

Trees warping, turning sideways, debris slamming into Ramos’ vehicle, shattering his windows, spilling broken glass into his seats, all while he screams for help alone in his work truck.

“It was scary, it came out of nowhere,” Ramos said. “I was panicking. I didn’t know what to do. I honestly thought I was going to die.”

Ramos works for DISH Network and he had just finished installing satellite dishes and cable TV at a customer’s house. He was about to put the key into the ignition of his work truck when the weather started whipping his vehicle back and forth.

“I see something zoom past me and I see leaves, and then I see insulation, then I see shingles and the wind just gets harder and harder, and the sky gets dark,” Ramos said. “I’m like ‘oh my goodness, it’s right on top of me.’ It looks like a tree limb popped through the window while I was sitting right there. That’s why I immediately had to get over to the right side.”

Ramos says he was frozen in fear until he heard more people in nearby homes screaming.

“I heard a neighbor call out for help,” Ramos said. “I [knew] someone’s in trouble. She’s with her little dog. I tried to help them the best I can, lead them to the bedroom where it was safe. The only place in the house where it was safe. I was holding the dog with my left hand, calling my girlfriend with my right hand. That was my first time seeing and being inside a tornado.”

Just like Ramos, it’s a new experience for many in Moss Point, but something they’ll never forget - left in terror after severe weather tore their worlds apart.

“I’m very wary of it,” Ramos said. “I’ve been watching the skies here actually. That’s something I’m going to be checking now especially since that’s never something that you think can actually happen to you, with it happening to me, it really changes your perspective.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

