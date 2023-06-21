WLOX Careers
Ackenhausen brilliant in first start as Tigers shutout Vols to avoid elimination

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo talks to the pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (30) during the second inning of...
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo talks to the pitcher Nate Ackenhausen (30) during the second inning of the team's baseball game against Tennesse at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 20, 2023.(AP Photo | John Peterson)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers met up with the Tennessee Volunteers for the fifth time this season and the second time in the College World Series in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 20.

With the season on the line for the Tigers, head coach Jay Johnson turned to Nate Ackenhausen, who got the start for the Tigers, his first of the season, and was brilliant going six innings, allowing four hits, and striking out seven. Ackenhausen is the first Tiger to get his first career start in CWS.

LSU collected eight hits in its 5-0 win over the Volunteers to avoid elimination.

The Tigers got things going in the top of the first inning as Cade Beloso picked up his first RBI of the CWS, scoring Dylan Crews from third to take a 1-0 lead.

LSU added another run in the top of the sixth inning after Tre’ Morgan got things started with a leadoff double, followed by a bunt single by Gavin Dugas, and an error by the third baseman that allowed Morgan to score to make it 2-0.

Tennessee threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning after an error by Jordan Thompson to load the bases and extend the inning, but Riley Cooper got the batter to ground out to first base to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers drew three hit-by pitches to load the bases, and then a wild pitch allowed Morgan to score from third to extend their lead to 3-0.

Crews added some huge insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning as he launched a two-run, opposite-field home run to right field to extend the LSU lead to 5-0.

LSU’s season will be on the line once again against Wake Forest on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

