Two Gulfport women arrested after Jackson County armed robbery

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Janaisha Lee, 20, and Janay Ward, 25, allegedly...
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Janaisha Lee, 20, and Janay Ward, 25, allegedly stole the victim’s wallet, money and cell phone while they both held a gun on him inside his home.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport women were arrested on armed robbery charges after a Vancleave man was allegedly robbed on Friday.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Janaisha Lee, 20, and Janay Ward, 25, allegedly stole the victim’s wallet, money and cell phone while they both held a gun on him inside his home.

Authorities said the women took off in what they later determined was Ward’s car. Investigators found the car on Monday at Ward’s Gulfport home.

Both women are held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

