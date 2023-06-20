Tuesday’s Forecast

This morning may bring a break from stormy weather for the MS Coast based on latest radar trends. However, later today into tonight brings another potential risk of severe thunderstorms. If we see any severe thunderstorms, then there could be flooding rain, damaging gusts, hail, and tornadoes. This can happen at any time between 10 AM Tuesday through Wednesday morning. And it can happen anywhere from Lake Charles Louisiana to Mobile Alabama... so anywhere on our Mississippi Coast. Those of you that see no thunderstorms can expect hot high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index possibly reaching into the dangerous 105 to 110 degrees range.

