WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Survivors, rescuers tell stories after Moss Point tornado

We’re hearing more stories of survival from those who were in the path of Monday’s storm in...
We’re hearing more stories of survival from those who were in the path of Monday’s storm in Moss Point.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A dramatic rescue in the moments after a devastating tornado ripped through Moss Point. We’re hearing more stories of survival from those who were in the path of Monday’s storm.

“An old lady was hollering, and I was trying to see where it was coming from,” said Chris Kirkland, who was on the scene moments after the storm tore through town.

“I was actually coming across the bridge on 613, and something told me to leave that area and start walking back home. I couldn’t go anywhere because of the traffic,” Kirkland said. “There were two old ladies here pinned down, so I had to rip some of the doors off that were on top of them. I got them out, and she said to go save the guy that was in the corner because a dumpster was on top of him. So I went to try and get most of the debris out of there. I was wondering when I was going to get help, and it finally came about 20-30 minutes after that. We got the dumpster off of him, and the rescue guys helped to pull him out of the window.”

He told us a million thoughts were in his mind during the rescue attempt, but one stood out among the others.

“I was asking God to give me strength to save these people and get them help,” Kirkland added. “I’m just glad everyone is safe. It was more devastating than anything I’ve seen.”

Bruce Lynd, Jr. is the coroner in Jackson County, and Monday he was driving by M&M Bank when the storm hit. He realized those inside needed help, so he called in some reinforcements, his dad, Bruce Sr. and his brother John Lynd who works with the Pascagoula Police Department.

“We got to the bank and realized there were people inside the bank, and we worked to figure out how to get those folks out of there,” Lynd, Sr. said.

That was the tricky part since eight people were trapped inside.

“We went in a busted window, and that’s when we found the people inside. They couldn’t get out because of the debris in the front, so we busted the doors in so they could escape,” John Lynd said.

Samantha Woodward had a front-row seat to the tornado. She was under a staircase at the bank building when things got scary.

“We met Jesus very quickly,” Woodward said. “It was terrifying. We tried to get everyone that was upstairs to come down, but some were trapped and exposed. It was terrible.”

Despite that, they were able to get out thanks to some help from the Lynds.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
An identity has not been confirmed at this time.
Ocean Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle accident
The investigation led to the arrest of Decorion Myers, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after dead body found in Picayune
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own

Latest News

WATCH: 1pm Severe Weather Alert
The investigation led to the arrest of Decorion Myers, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after dead body found in Picayune
Crews are assessing damage Tuesday morning after Monday afternoon's harsh storms in Moss Point.
Roads closed, shelter moving to new location in Moss Point following tornado
Bill Snyder joins us live from Moss Point where, as the sun comes up Tuesday morning, extensive...
WATCH: Trees uprooted, power lines down, buildings severely damaged after Moss Point tornado