Survivors, rescuers tell stories after Moss Point tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A dramatic rescue in the moments after a devastating tornado ripped through Moss Point. We’re hearing more stories of survival from those who were in the path of Monday’s storm.

“An old lady was hollering, and I was trying to see where it was coming from,” said Chris Kirkland, who was on the scene moments after the storm tore through town.

“I was actually coming across the bridge on 613, and something told me to leave that area and start walking back home. I couldn’t go anywhere because of the traffic,” Kirkland said. “There were two old ladies here pinned down, so I had to rip some of the doors off that were on top of them. I got them out, and she said to go save the guy that was in the corner because a dumpster was on top of him. So I went to try and get most of the debris out of there. I was wondering when I was going to get help, and it finally came about 20-30 minutes after that. We got the dumpster off of him, and the rescue guys helped to pull him out of the window.”

He told us a million thoughts were in his mind during the rescue attempt, but one stood out among the others.

“I was asking God to give me strength to save these people and get them help,” Kirkland added. “I’m just glad everyone is safe. It was more devastating than anything I’ve seen.”

Bruce Lynd, Jr. is the coroner in Jackson County, and Monday he was driving by M&M Bank when the storm hit. He realized those inside needed help, so he called in some reinforcements, his dad, Bruce Sr. and his brother John Lynd who works with the Pascagoula Police Department.

“We got to the bank and realized there were people inside the bank, and we worked to figure out how to get those folks out of there,” Lynd, Sr. said.

That was the tricky part since eight people were trapped inside.

“We went in a busted window, and that’s when we found the people inside. They couldn’t get out because of the debris in the front, so we busted the doors in so they could escape,” John Lynd said.

Samantha Woodward had a front-row seat to the tornado. She was under a staircase at the bank building when things got scary.

“We met Jesus very quickly,” Woodward said. “It was terrifying. We tried to get everyone that was upstairs to come down, but some were trapped and exposed. It was terrible.”

Despite that, they were able to get out thanks to some help from the Lynds.

